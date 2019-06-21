Massive Tree Crushes Kingfisher County Man's Work Truck After Severe Storm
A Kingfisher County man is left wondering what's next after a massive tree landed on his truck. It happened during a round of storms earlier in the week.
Homeowner Dickie Nickell was inside his home at the time the tree came crashing down.
“I heard a snap and I came out the next morning and this tree is on top of my truck,” said Nickell. “I was devastated because I couldn't do anything else.”
Working in landscaping, Nickell’s truck is a vital tool to the job. The police scanner he used inside no longer works, but one cherished item was found. A bible.
“I got a bible off the top of my dash and evidently it is a cowboy bible,” said Nickell. “It really impressed me that God is still there for all of us.”
Days have passed and the tree remains lodged on top of the truck. A lack of money and insurance has made removing it a chore.
“My truck is sinking,” said Nickell. “If there is one more storm that comes by, it'll totally sink my trunk into the ground.”
Nickell says he’s also been dealing with a flooded basement following recent storms.