Rabbits Recovering With Help Of Foster Homes After Rescued In Choctaw
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A Choctaw woman is facing several counts of animal cruelty after hundreds of rabbits were rescued from her home. The rabbits were taken from the home and brought to Rabbit Rescue OKC.
The word got around fast that foster homes were needed for the rabbits. As soon as Jessica McLaughlin learned of the need, she hopped right in to help.
McLaughlin took on 35 of the rabbits. So, now when you look into her garage, you’ll see dozens of furry friends hopping around.
“They love to jump around, they love to play, they are just always going and constantly active,” said McLaughlin.
But it has been a lot of work to get the rabbits to trust a human again. So, McLaughlin tends to them as much as she can through the day.
“They aren’t just a rabbit, some people might think they are, but they aren’t,” said McLaughlin. “They all have different personalities and they deserve love and happiness just like us.”
McLaughlin can’t foster the rabbits for forever, although she will keep a few. She wants the ones she doesn’t keep to find loving homes just like hers.
If you would like to foster or adopt one of the rabbits you can call the Rabbit Rescue OKC.