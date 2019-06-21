Harry Potter Augmented Reality Game Arrives A Day Early
Harry Potter fans can now unite together in a new augmented reality (AR) game out today for mobile phones. The launch of "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" was originally announced for Friday, but keen eyes have observed it became available to install in both the Google Play store and Apple App Store earlier Thursday.
The AR game was developed by Niantic in collaboration with WB Games. Niantic is the same company that developed the popular Pokemon Go augmented reality game several years ago. In the Pokemon version, players change around trying to capture the infamous Nintendo pocket monsters in the real world.
The new Harry Potter game invites players to join the Statute of Secrecy Task Force to help the Ministry of Magic with a calamity in the wizarding world. After creating your witch wizard's code name, players can catch magical creatures, cast spells, create potions and find magical "traces" around locations in the real "muggle" world. A spokesperson for WB Games said the game will have a multiyear story arc revolving around the calamity, making it a "forever game."
