Pushback from safety advocates

The disclosure regulation will start being implemented next year, but mandatory compliance doesn't start until 2022. And under the rules, companies can provide the disclosures through codes people scan with their phones. The disclosure also would note that products have "bioengineered" ingredients, which advocacy groups say could be confusing.

"Nobody uses that term," said Amy van Saun of the Center for Food Safety, who noted "genetically engineered" or "genetically modified" are more common.

The Center is suing over the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of AquaBounty's salmon, and it is among the groups that asked grocers to pledge they wouldn't sell the fish.

The disclosure rules also do not apply to restaurants and similar food service establishments. Greg Jaffe of the Center for Science in the Public Interest noted that AquaBounty's fish will represent a tiny fraction of the U.S. salmon supply, and that many people may not care whether they're eating genetically modified food. Still, he said restaurants could make the information available to customers who ask about it.

"The information should not be hidden," Jaffe said.

AquaBounty's Wulf noted its salmon has already been sold in Canada, where disclosure is not required. She said the company believes in transparency but questioned why people would want to know whether the fish are genetically modified.

"It's identical to Atlantic salmon, with the exception of one gene," she said.