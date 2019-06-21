News
Police Involved In Standoff After Robbery In SW OKC
Friday, June 21st 2019, 11:20 AM CDT
Updated:
Police are involved in a standoff Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.
The person barricaded themselves in a home near SW 30th and Lee. One other person might also be in the home, police said.
Police were called to the area in reference to an armed robbery near SW 28th and Western.
Two people were involved in the robbery and police arrested one. The other is thought to be the southwest Oklahoma City home.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.