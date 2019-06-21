News
Heat Advisory Issued Friday; Weekend Severe Storms Expected
Friday, June 21st 2019, 9:25 AM CDT
Updated:
Heat is the big story for Oklahoma Friday but severe storms are expected as the weekend approaches.
A heat advisory has been issued along Interstate 35 and east. Temperatures are expected to be 105 to 110 degrees.
Isolated storms will be in southwest Oklahoma Friday. These storms will be severe with the wind and hail being the primary threats.
On Saturday, storms will start in northwest Oklahoma and transition into the metro by the evening.
There will be an initial threat of hail and tornadoes, but the threat will go down as the squall line develops.
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.