Silver Alert Canceled For 63-Year-Old Edmond Woman
Friday, June 21st 2019, 7:58 AM CDT
Police have canceled a silver alert issued for an Edmond woman, Friday morning, police said.
According to authorities, 63-year-old Sharon Dwyer was last seen around 4 a.m. near South Bryant Avenue and East 15th Street.
Law officers did not have a clothing description.
Police believe Dwyer is driving a black, 2007 Saturn Vue with Oklahoma tag EGP653 and pant missing on the driver side door.
Authorities said she is bipolar, has dementia and has been very manic.
Anyone with information on Dwyers whereabouts is asked to contact Edmond police.