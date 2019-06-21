Explosion, Fire At Philadelphia Refinery
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - The largest oil refinery on the east coast is on fire after a massive explosion Friday this morning.
The Philadelphia Fire Department confirms the fire is at Philadelphia Energy Solutions in south Philadelphia.
Our CBS affiliate in the area reports that the refinery has its own fire brigade and, so far, no injuries have been reported.
Residents and businesses east of the plant have been told to shelter in place until further notice.
Officials say this is the second fire at the refinery in a month.
The refinery produces 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily, which makes the complex the largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.
