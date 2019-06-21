News
Man Shot In The Leg Overnight In NE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is recovering after being shot in the leg, Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
According to police, the shooting took pace near Northeast 50th Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue.
There is no physical description of the suspect at this time, but authorities said they were driving some type of red Ford vehicle.
No names have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.