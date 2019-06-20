Girlfriend Turns In Nicoma Park Man After Discovering Child Porn On Computer
NICOMA PARK, Oklahoma - A Nicoma Park man was arrested on a complaint of child pornography after his girlfriend went to police.
According to police, the Edmond Police SWAT team responded Wednesday to a home in Nicoma Park.
“We had been given information privately that he dabbled in home explosives, so responded with our bomb squad, swat team and detectives,” said Edmond Police Spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon.
While responding officers weren’t sure what to expect, Douglas Gollhofer’s past suggested he could be armed.
“It was a larger than normal search warrant because of the suspect's criminal history. In the past he has federal weapons charges and has been in federal prison,” said Wagnon.
According to court documents, Gollhofer's girlfriend went to police back in August. The woman turned over a laptop she shared with him after discovering images of child pornography.
“Shared the computer, realized the images were awful. Images of children as young as four years old,” said Wagnon.
An investigator with Internet Crimes Against Children found pictures of young girls in various stages of undress, in provocative and sexual positions.
Police said while Gollhofer surrendered without incident, their work is just beginning. They hope to eventually identify the victims in the images.
“This arrest is just the tip of the iceberg, so you work backwards, whose distributing, where is it coming from,” said Wagnon.
Gollhofer is facing two complaints of possession of child pornography. Additional charges are expected.