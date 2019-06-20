News
OKC Police Searching For Serial Shoplifting Trio
Oklahoma City police are on the trail of a trio of shoplifters that have struck at least twice in Northwest OKC in the past three weeks.
Police posted surveillance photos of the two female and one male shoplifter.
Police say they hit “The Shoe Gallery,” and “Plato’s Closet” June 5, and made off with at least $800 of merchandise total.
“When they want to perform a snatch and grab,” said Plato’s Closet Owner Rob Holler, “They gather an armload of stuff in the corner of the store, and they wait until everybody is busy, and they go for the door.”
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.