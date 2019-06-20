STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Oklahoma State University police will be installing a memorial to an officer who died in 1992.

Officer Brent Daniel and his girlfriend, Shelly Manley, were on a motorcycle when they were hit from behind by a drunk driver going more than 90 miles per hour. Manley survived.

A memorial to honor Officer Daniel will be installed at Lake Carl Blackwell. OSU's police chief said Daniel was a wonderful person and quality officer.

 