News
Memorial Dedicated To OSU Police Officer Killed By Drunk Driver
Thursday, June 20th 2019, 7:20 PM CDT
Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Oklahoma State University police will be installing a memorial to an officer who died in 1992.
Officer Brent Daniel and his girlfriend, Shelly Manley, were on a motorcycle when they were hit from behind by a drunk driver going more than 90 miles per hour. Manley survived.
A memorial to honor Officer Daniel will be installed at Lake Carl Blackwell. OSU's police chief said Daniel was a wonderful person and quality officer.