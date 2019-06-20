Oklahoma Mother Pushing To Make Drug Addiction Treatment More Accessible
EDMOND, Oklahoma - A metro mom hopes her heartbreaking story helps make addiction treatment more accessible.
Both of Denise Roberts' sons were born on the same day four years apart. Growing up, Dillan and Mathew struggled with drug addiction.
After several visits to rehab, both brothers died from drug overdoses.
“It’s extremely painful. At this point, I don’t have any other options except try to make a difference,” said Roberts.
The Edmond woman shared her story with the Drug Utilization Review Board last week.
“Drug additions and substance abuse disorder is like any other disease, and they have to have options,” added Roberts.
The review board will vote next month on whether to recommend additional addiction medications be covered by SoonerCare.
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority told News 9 removing treatment barriers is now a priority, and changes to the current system are expected next month.
Roberts encourages parents and other affected by addiction to have their opinions heard at the Oklahoma Drug Utilization Review Board meeting on July 10. The meeting will be held at the Oklahoma Heath Care Authority building.