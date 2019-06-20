News
Sculpture Stolen From Myriad Botanical Gardens
A sculpture has been reported stolen from the Myriad Botanical Gardens in downtown Oklahoma City.
The Myriad Gardens said on Facebook someone stole the Max sculpture sometime Wednesday night to early Thursday. It was inspired by the book "Where the Wild Things Are."
The sculpture was made by a local artist and the gardens said they made a commitment to keep it in the children's garden location for the summer.
Anyone with information about the sculpture's whereabouts is asked to call the Oklahoma City police.