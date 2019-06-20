"The first lady would not stand in her way," the official said on background. The first lady and the Trump family appreciate her loyalty and discretion, according to the official. Grisham has also impressed the president and first lady with the way she runs the first lady's communications operation -- it's viewed as a tight ship with few leaks. Grisham is also one of the few remaining holdovers among the top White House officials from the 2016 campaign, and she has the approval of other members of the Trump family, as well.