More Resource Centers Open To Help Residents Impacted By Flooding
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - The American Red Cross is opening another Resource Center Thursday to help residents impacted by the flooding disaster.
The Red Cross is making it a point to keep helping people out following the flooding disaster; Thursday they will have volunteers in Bartlesville at the High School.
The Red Cross is teaming up with volunteer non-profit organizations all week long to provide resource centers in several parts of northeastern Oklahoma, including Skiatook and Coweta.
Now, Bartlesville is just one of several areas are still cleaning up from the flooding from this May and June.
Streets, highways, parks and homes were all flooded, causing a lot of damage in some areas.
These resource centers are designed to bring together several different service providers, including non-profits or churches, to provide on-site assistance to those in need following this disaster.
Looking ahead to this weekend, the Red Cross will have volunteers available in Miami at the Miami Civic Center on Saturday and then at Pryor Junior High on Sunday.
Now as a reminder, any individuals or families that are applying for assistance need to bring ID to verify their address in order to get assistance.