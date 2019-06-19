News
Report: Thunder Shopping Adams, Roberson And Schroder For Salary Cap Relief
OKLAHOMA CITY - We're less than 24 hours away from the NBA draft. We know the Thunder are thinking win now, and they desperately need a three-point shooter.
New reports are in line with previous thinking that OKC is aggressively shopping its 21st overall pick for salary cap relief. Not helping is that the club has the highest projected salary for next season -- $150 million.
According to a Sports Illustrated report, "Oklahoma City has increased its efforts this afternoon to shed salary along with the No. 21 pick en route to dodging luxury tax, league sources say. Steven Adams, Andre Roberson, Dennis Schroder all very available at the moment."