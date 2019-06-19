An Indiana man implicated in the murder of an Alaska teenager had allegedly promised millions of dollars to the teens who killed her in exchange for images of the killing, CBS affiliate KTVA reported. Court documents say that investigators believe Darin Schilmiller of New Salisbury, Indiana, posed as a millionaire named "Tyler" online and offered 18-year-old Denali Brehmer $9 million or more to "rape and murder someone in Alaska," the station reported.