News
Potentially Severe Storms, Cold Front Moving Into Parts Of Okla. Wednesday
Severe storms are possible for parts of Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon.
A cold front is going to move in and will interact with storm chances in southeast Oklahoma this afternoon into the evening. Some of the storms will be severe.
The main threats will be high winds of up to 75 miles per hour, up to tennis ball size hail and a low tornado threat.
The temperature will be pleasant in the northern part of the state, but will be hot and humid in the south.
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.