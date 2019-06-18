Flight Attendant Recounts OKC Emergency Landing After Allegedly Punched By Drunk Passenger
OKLAHOMA CITY - An American Airlines flight attendant recounted being slugged by an allegedly drunk and enraged passenger late Sunday night.
The Dallas-based flight attendant told News 9 the Sunday night flight originated in Pittsburgh and was headed to Dallas, when the pilot diverted the aircraft to Will Rogers World Airport.
That flight attendant said a man police identified as 32-year-old Brandon Ganus, of Weatherford, TX., got into a brawl with other passengers. She says when she tried to calm him down by offering him bottled water, he slugged her in the chest.
The flight attendant said a group of passengers subdued Ganus with the help of duct tape.
“I left the handcuffs up front with the other flight attendants, in case anything happened, and we went at him at the same time,” she said.
Once the plane got on the ground, Oklahoma City police arrested Ganus for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and assault, among other complaints. He bonded out of the Oklahoma County Jail sometime Tuesday, June 18.