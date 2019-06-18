Owasso Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Marijuana Distribution
TULSA, Oklahoma - United States Attorney Trent Shores announced that Andrew Wade Wyrrick, 24, of Owasso was ordered to prison Tuesday, June 18, for possession with intent to distribute nearly 200 pounds of marijuana and possession of a firearm.
When Tulsa police officers searched Wyrrick’s vehicle during a suspected drug deal, they found a handgun and more than $2,000, a news release states. Wyrrick was arrested and later released on bond.
Wyrrick was arrested again in April of 2018 when authorities said he returned from Colorado with duffel bags full of marijuana and admitted to intending to sell in eastern Oklahoma.
Wyrrick was sentenced to five years in federal prison and three years supervised release. Wyrrick is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.
“I am often asked whether the United States Attorney’s Office prosecutes violations of federal drug laws involving marijuana. This prosecution should answer that question," Shores said.
"Andrew Wyrrick dealt large quantities of marijuana on Tulsa’s streets and carried a gun while doing so. His illegal operation facilitated the transportation and distribution of nearly 200 pounds of marijuana to Tulsa communities."