Lake Hudson Couple Shares Mountain Lion Photos With News On 6
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Mayes County couple said they took photos Tuesday morning, June 18, of a mountain lion at their home on Lake Hudson. Ron and Krista Hamilton shared photos of the beautiful animal with News On 6 anchor and reporter Tess Maune.
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation furbearer biologist Jerrod Davis told Tess he is almost positive it will be Oklahoma’s newest confirmed mountain lion sighting. ODWC will send someone to the Hamilton’s property to check everything out before the make the confirmation, but with the big cat being photographed on their deck, it shouldn't be hard to confirm.
The last confirmed sighting in Oklahoma was on October 31, 2017, in Custer County. There was another confirmed sighting in Mayes County near Spavinaw in 2014, also on October 31.
Davis says there’s not a breeding population of mountain lions in the state at this time. He says the big cats that have been spotted and confirmed are just passing through.
ODWC asks anyone who has evidence of a mountain lion or a sighting to report it to the mountain lion reporting page.