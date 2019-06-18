News
Authorities Give 'All-Clear' After Suspicious Powder Was Found At OKC Post Office
Tuesday, June 18th 2019, 1:51 PM CDT
Updated:
Authorities have given the "all-clear" after a suspicious powder was reported at an Oklahoma City post office, police said.
Police were called to the post office at 301 W Britton Road near the Broadway Extension after a woman opened a package and found white powder in it.
The powder was determined to be ground up tree bark and is not a threat.
