Texas Man Arrested, Accused Of Causing Disturbance On Flight
A man was arrested Sunday night after a disturbance caused a flight going to Dallas to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City, police said.
Brandon Cordell Ganus, 32, of Weatherford, Texas, was arrested on multiple complaints including simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
Officers were called about 11:15 p.m. Sunday to the Will Rogers World Airport in reference to a passenger who was being restrained by flight crew and other passengers after a disturbance, according to the incident report.
When officers boarded the plane, the reporting officer said he could hear "bellowing an obscenity laden tirade that could be heard throughout the plane." The passenger had restrained to the seat with a zip-cuff and with duct tape.
The reporting officer said the passenger's eyes were red and watery, his speech was slurred and the odor of an alcoholic beverage on him that the officer could "easily detect it long before I reached him."
While officers were escorting the man off the plane and through the terminal, the passenger became agitated and began to call the officers a variety of "colorful obscenities" and made repeated threats of physical violence against the officers and the officers' families, according to the report.
Ganus was taken to the Oklahoma County jail.