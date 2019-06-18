OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Energcy FC is hosting a military appreciation night Saturday, June 22. 

The event will be begin at 8 p.m. in Taft Stadium.

Attendees need to show their military ID for 50% off their admissions ticket. 

Energy FC officials said there will be many activities and interactive experiences throughout the evening.

The first 2,000 people to enter the stadium will get a mini American flag to wave. 

Click here for additional information.  

 