Storm Victims Can Now Apply For Disaster Assistance
Victims of this spring's storms can now apply for FEMA assistance. Residents in 21 counties are eligible -- including four announced Monday afternoon.
Anyone who sustained damage from flooding or any severe weather between May 17 and now, may be eligible for federal assistance.
Margaret Evans and her family had to be rescued May 21, from the rising floodwaters surrounding their El Reno home. Less than a month later she's getting closer to being able to return.
“Thanks to neighbors, friends, church people, everybody we got the sheet rock all out and the insulation all out,” said Evans.
She has already applied for FEMA assistance and an inspector has come out to survey the damage and see how much aid she may be eliglible for. FEMA said they're there to help with any damage that keeps residents from living in their homes.
“FEMA can’t make them whole, we’re here to just try and give them a leg up to get them started on their path to recovery,” said Mike Wade with FEMA.
Evans didn't have flood insurance. So, she may need even more help. That's where the Small Business Administration comes in. They can offer low interest loans: less than two percent right now. But the SBA says that option is only available until July 31.
“It’s important we go through the process,” said Mike Flores.
The SBA and FEMA are currently in the process of setting up joint Disaster Recovery Centers across the state. But you can also apply online or on the phone.
For FEMA assistance:
- Call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362)
- If you use a TYY: 1-800-462-7585
- 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS): 1-800-621-3362
For SBA assistance call 1-800-659-2955 or visit the SBA disaster assistance website here.