"You have a federal tax law that was passed with the intention, in our opinion, to harm California. They don't like who we are, they don't like our politics, they don't like what we represent," said Assemblyman Ian Calderon, a Democrat from Whittier and the Assembly Majority Leader. "It's been difficult for us to kind of get to a position where we are comfortable with conforming to a law that really, in its conception, was meant to harm us as a state."