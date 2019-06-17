Representatives have already been on hand at different community events, like the recent El Reno Strong benefit concert. They have been talking to people about their situation and what aid may be available.

Dozens were impacted by the EF-3 that ripped through the county back in May, some families lost almost all of their belongings.

The Canadian County Emergency Manager told News 9, the county has already received a declaration for individual assistance. The declaration means if a resident of the county has insured personal property that was damaged, they may be eligible for federal funding.

If residents have questions after the County Commissioners meeting, they can attend a town hall meeting Thursday, June 20 at the 27th St. Fire Station.