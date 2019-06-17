News
Baby Dugong Bonds With Humans After Getting Lost Off Coast Of Thailand
A baby dugong has become attached to humans after getting lost off the coast of Thailand. The dugong is a species of marine mammal similar to the manatee.
Its conservation status is listed as vulnerable.
The dugong is being nurtured by marine experts in hopes she can one day fend for herself. The 5-month-old girl named Marium has become an internet hit in Thailand after videos of her were posted on social media.
Marium's caregivers believe she's drawn to the shape their canoes because it looks like an adult dugong.