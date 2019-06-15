News
WATCH Live Severe Weather Updates From David Payne
Saturday, June 15th 2019, 9:37 AM CDT
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - Chief Meteorologist David Payne is covering a line of severe storms headed into central Oklahoma. Click here to watch.
Severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening, and are expected to last through the night.
Scattered storms are expected to develop, and could produce tennis ball sized hail, with winds up to 70 mph.
Storms could also potentially develop in the Texas panhandle and move into southwest Oklahoma after 7 p.m. Large hail is also possible, with high winds between 80 and 90 mph.
Storms will arrive in the metro after 9 p.m.
Flooding is also possible as storms ramp up.
The tornado threat remains low at this time.
Stay weather aware by downloading the News 9 and News 9 weather apps.