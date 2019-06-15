News
Saturday, June 15th 2019, 9:37 AM CDT
Oklahoma City, OK - It was a rough night with severe weather threatening many areas of southern Oklahoma.
As rain and storms wind down Saturday morning another round will develop this evening and move east overnight. These storms will likely be severe with up to golf ball size hail and wind gusts to 80 mph initially. Some severe weather is possible after midnight for OKC.
Here is a look at the storm zone for Saturday evening.