‘Thunder Up’ Event Helps Raise Spirits Of El Reno Storm Victims
It was a star-studded event as the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team helped raise the spirits of El Reno resident’s who have been victim of storms this spring.
The event “Thunder Up" was held Friday night at Jenks-Simmons Field House.
From the Thunder Girls to Rumble the Bison, the team worked to help boost spirits of first responders as well. Devastating flooding and a deadly EF-3 tornado have taken a toll.
“We are hopefully helping in a way of just doing what the Thunder does and that is bringing some fun and lightening the mood a bit and letting people just come and enjoy themselves,” said Christine Berney of OKC Thunder Community Relations.
With plenty of food to go around, the kids kept busy with inflatables, face painting and dancing. First responders got in on the action, too.
Tornado survivor Marnita Guerrero and daughter continues their healing process. She wouldn't have missed the event for the world.
“It’s been going good, I get stronger,” said Guerrero. “It’s a little overwhelming seeing so many people, it’s just a lot to take in and it's nice to know there are a lot of people that care.”
As a community rebuilds faith in humanity remains, helping each other through.
“I told my mom we've always been the one to give, and now, we're on the other end and its very moving to feel that,” said Guerrero.
Guerrero's daughter is still at risk of having her arm amputated.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.