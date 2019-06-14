Court Documents Detail Shots Fired Incident In Bethany
BETHANY, Oklahoma - Two people are in jail after police said a teenage boy fired a gun at a Davis police officer.
It happened Thursday afternoon.
Court documents indicate the gun was stolen.
Police said a confrontation took place outside a Davis reserve officer’s home after his father, also a reserve officer, saw a man armed with a gun.
According to court documents, upon learning a man was armed outside his home, one of the reserve officers "grabbed his badge and gun" and went outside to investigate.
That officer came across two Hispanic males, and despite being outside his jurisdiction, he shouted "stop police."
“Unless there is a felony committed in their presence, they are supposed to call the agency that has jurisdiction to handle it,” said Bethany Deputy Chief John Reid.
Upon announcing himself, court documents indicate one of the subjects, a teenage boy, turned and fired at the officer and then ran away. Uninjured, the officer ran after the two subjects eventually catching up to 19-year-old Zachary Eastridge.
While he was in possession of the gun at the time of his arrest, investigators learned it was his friend who fired the gun.
Police K-9 units were called in, and the teenager was found hiding in a nearby garage and arrested.
Both people were booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of shooting with the intent to kill.
Despite acting outside of his jurisdiction, Bethany police said the officer did nothing illegal and will not face charges.
“They are like regular citizens when they are out of their jurisdiction,” said Reid.
According to police, Eastridge admitted to being drunk. Court documents show he was arrested for carrying a firearm while under the influence in April.