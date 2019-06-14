Missing 2-Year-Old Child Found Safe In OKC, Cleveland County Authorities Say
A 2-year-old girl who was reported missing and endangered has been found safe in Oklahoma City, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office reported.
Echo Belvin, of Norman, was reported missing and thought to be endangered Friday night.
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said they were told Echo is a ward of the state and was to be placed into DHS custody Friday.
On Tuesday, the child's biological parents were caught with illicit drugs and contraband in their home by other family members.
When they were confronted, they took Echo and drove away, the sheriff's office reported.
The parents, Kaleb Belvin, 27, and Victoria Reber, 23, are thought to be driving a 2005, silver Chevrolet Uplander van with Oklahoma tag number ITB-380.
Officers thought they are staying in a motel in the Oklahoma City metro area.
If you know the whereabouts of these three people, you are asked to call 911.