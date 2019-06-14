“It’s State Highway 99, north of Stroud. It’s a section of road that has some hills. There are passing zones and no passing zones. But in many of the places the passing zones or the no passing zones, the lines are very faded. At some points it’s even non-existent. It’s important to remember that this happened at 5:50 in the morning in January. It’s dark out,” said defense attorney John Hunsucker.