Jury Deliberates In Case Against Man Accused Of Killing Sac & Fox Officer In Wreck
The trial for a man charged with first-degree manslaughter is wrapping Friday.
Justin Henley, 21, is accused of killing Sac and Fox police officer Nathan Graves in a head-on collision in Lincoln County.
The jury has yet to come to a verdict. They are still deliberating at this time.
The trial for Henley started on Monday, after waiting more than two years for his day in court.
Back on Jan. 24, 2017, investigators said Henley crashed head-on into Graves's vehicle after they said he passed a vehicle in a “no passing zone.” Graves died on scene.
Due to Grave’s death, Henley was charged with first-degree manslaughter.
“It’s State Highway 99, north of Stroud. It’s a section of road that has some hills. There are passing zones and no passing zones. But in many of the places the passing zones or the no passing zones, the lines are very faded. At some points it’s even non-existent. It’s important to remember that this happened at 5:50 in the morning in January. It’s dark out,” said defense attorney John Hunsucker.
For the majority of the day, both sides focused on the stripping in the roadway on that stretch of State Highway 99. Whether it played a role the morning of the crash.
Henley also claimed on the stand that he thought it was a passing zone when he and another white truck passed a slower vehicle on State Highway 99.
Both the state and defense gave lengthy closing arguments.
The defense claims that he believes the maximum, manslaughter in the first degree, is due to an officer being involved.
Both sides left the jury with a plethora of information.
News 9 has covered this trial since the beginning and will update this story when a verdict has been reached.