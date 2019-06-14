News
Warr Acres Police Looking For Missing, Endangered Girl
Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl last seen on June 2 in Warr Acres.
Serenity Isabelle Lorene Lance was last seen in the area of NW 42nd and Grove.
She has long brown, wavy hair and a round face. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
Police have received tips that she has been seen near NW 16th and Rockwell and NW 11th and Gardner.
Anyone with information about Serenity's whereabouts is asked to call Warr Acres police at 405-789-3329.