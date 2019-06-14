"It's going to be a case of assessing the damage, strengthening everything that's there, do a full inventory of what we've lost, and then find the building materials," Dr. Emily Guerry, Senior Lecturer in Medieval European History at Britain's University of Kent, told CBS News. "In the modern world, we don't build like we used to."

The reconstruction will likely take billions of dollars. Shortly after the fire, French billionaires and donors around the world had pledged more than $1 billion to rebuild the cathedral. But a spokesman for the cathedral said that still might not be enough to cover it.

"We don't know if it's enough or not," Andre Finot told CBS News' Roxana Saberi. "You can say it's crazy to have a billion euros but we don't know. Maybe the cost is two or three billion."