News
Police Investigating After 1 Shot In Spencer
Thursday, June 13th 2019, 9:22 PM CDT
Updated:
SPENCER, Oklahoma - Police are investigating following a shooting in Spencer Thursday night.
According to police, the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of North Post around 9:15 p.m. One male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.
At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting, and police have not released the names of those involved.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.