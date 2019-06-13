SPENCER, Oklahoma - Police are investigating following a shooting in Spencer Thursday night. 

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of North Post around 9:15 p.m.  One male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. 

At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting, and police have not released the names of those involved. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates. 