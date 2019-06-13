Horse Dies, Man Injured In Spencer Drive-By Shooting
SPENCER, Oklahoma - Police are investigating following a drive-by shooting in Spencer Thursday night.
According to police, the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of North Post Road around 9:15 p.m. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.
Authorities said several witnesses saw a car drive by a man who was either riding or walking two horses when shots were fired.
The man was shot in the arm. He was taken to a hospital where he is expected to live, according to police.
At least one of the horses was shot and and died.
The Spencer Police Chief said it was a busy time of night. Several people were riding horses after the rodeo grounds shut down for the evening.
No arrests have been made, but the public is asked to call Spencer Police of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office if they have information about the shooter.
Police have not released the the victim's name.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.