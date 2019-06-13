OKC Ending Lease With Putnam City Athletic Association
OKLAHOMA CITY - A well-known little league field may soon look very different.
The Putnam City Athletic Association leases land near Lake Hefner and off of Britton, now known as PCAA Fields. The land is actually owned by Oklahoma City's Water Utilities Trust.
The PCAA President, Mark Lovelace, said they've been leasing the space that now houses five fields for around 50 years.
Lovelace said Tuesday, June 11 he was told the city would not be renewing their lease.
The athletic association president insisted that usually the city contacts them when it’s time to renew the lease, but he didn't hear from anyone.
The City said it's the responsibility of those leasing the property to touch base with the city 30 days before their agreement expired. A spokesperson for the Water Utilities Trust said the PCAA did not do this. The current lease was up in March of this year.
The City said they are still working out what's next for the fields and the fall league that the athletic association has already planned.
They encouraged anyone playing at PCAA to touch base with the OKC Parks Department to see what little league options are going to be available in the future.
On Friday, June 14 News 9’s Ashley Holden will have more from PCAA leaders and break down the options that are still on the table.