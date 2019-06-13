News
Driver Suffer Minor Injuries Following Semi Rollover Crash In NE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash involving a semi in Northeast Oklahoma City.
According to officials, the crash occurred at the off-ramp at Northeast 122nd Street and Interstate 35.
Jim Gardner & Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was flying over the scene as the driver of the semi was being loaded onto a stretcher.
The roadway is shutdown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.