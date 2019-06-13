News
Police Investigate After Report Of Shots Fired At An Off-Duty Officer In Bethany
Thursday, June 13th 2019, 5:52 PM CDT
Police are investigating a shots fired call in Bethany after an off-duty officer was reportedly shot at.
The incident happened Thursday afternoon near NW 24th and College.
According to the Bethany police chief, two officers were following a suspect, when that suspect started firing shot at them. The police chief says no one was hit and the suspect fled from the scene.
Oklahoma City police is assisting Bethany police in its search of the suspect.
