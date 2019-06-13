OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Fire Department says firefighters battled a single-story house fire in Southwest OKC late Thursday afternoon. 

According to the OKCFD, firefighters arrived on scene in the 1400 block of Southwest 26th Street around 4:15 p.m. 

Firefighters knocked down the blaze and said the female resident made it out of the home safely.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. 

 

Stay with News 9 for updates.

 