News
Firefighters Extinguish Single-Story House Fire In SW OKC
Thursday, June 13th 2019, 4:20 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Fire Department says firefighters battled a single-story house fire in Southwest OKC late Thursday afternoon.
According to the OKCFD, firefighters arrived on scene in the 1400 block of Southwest 26th Street around 4:15 p.m.
Firefighters knocked down the blaze and said the female resident made it out of the home safely.
At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.
Stay with News 9 for updates.