News
New Breakthrough Treatment Exclusively At OKC’s Stephenson Cancer Center
OKLAHOMA CITY - A new FDA approved cancer treatment is available exclusively at Oklahoma's City's Stephenson Cancer Center.
CAR T-Cell therapy is a new option for cancer patients whose conditions have not improved with standard treatment.
It's a one-time treatment that uses the body's own immune cells to fight tumors.
“Harnessing the immune system to fight cancer really has been a holy grail of for oncology for many years,” said Dr. Adam Asch, Director of the Stephenson Cancer Center.
The T cells remain in the body and reactivate to attack the tumors if the cancer comes back.