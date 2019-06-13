"I am no stranger to controversy, but let me tell you: I am a proponent of respecting my opponents, and I always have been," Solo said, referencing her 2016 suspension for calling Sweden's Olympic team a "bunch of cowards." "Obviously, I've made some comments in the past out of poor sportsmanship, but I truly believe that we have to show so much class, especially coming from the number one team in the world [...]" she added. "I think it was unnecessary to have planned-out goal celebrations."