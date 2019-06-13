Tulsa Man Arrested After Impersonating An Officer
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is in jail accused of stopping cars and pretending to be an officer.
The arrest report says officers arrested the 18-year-old after his fiancée called police saying he had taken her SUV and he claimed to be a police officer.
The report says Walker Pierce installed red and blue lights on his fiance's SUV.
Officers say they tracked him down Wednesday afternoon near 71st Street and Mingo through the SUV's GPS system.
The arrest report says Walker admitted to wearing a vest marked police, using red and blue lights, and making traffic stops.
The report says he told officers he pulled over a teenaged boy around 1 a.m. last week for breaking curfew.
Police say Walker made the boy call his mom to pick him up.
Officers say an hour later Walker went to the family's house and questioned the parents.
Walker is now facing charges for impersonating a police officer and driving without a license.