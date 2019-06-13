News
Enrollment Open For Oklahoma City's Citizens Fire Academy
Thursday, June 13th 2019, 7:44 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City citizen’s fire academy is open for registration.
The academy aims to teach people, trough classroom and hands-on training, what firefighters day-to-day role is in the community. Participants will also learn more about fire safety.
The course is every Thursday for eight weeks starting Sept. 5.
Fire officials said they take about 40 people per class, but they only have a few spots left.