Amber Alert Issued For Carter County Baby Boy
Authorities in Carter County have issued an Amber Alert for a four-month-old baby boy, allegedly taken by a 33-year-old man who may be armed.
Danny Gordon is a 33-year-old black male in a 2015 black Dodge Challenger, license plate No. BQS057. According to the Carter County Sheriff's Office, his car has tinted windows.
The child, who may be Gordon's son, is Leighton Williams. He was last seen wearing a red-and-blue Superman costume. Leighton has a birth mark in the middle of his back and one on the right leg, close to his buttocks.
According to the alert sent by the Carter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were in contact with Gordon, who allegedly tried to run over the baby's mother with his vehicle after taking the child at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies said Gordon told them that he would not be bringing the baby back to his mother.
This is a developing story.