News
Amber Alert Issued For Carter County Baby
Authorities in Carter County have issued an Amber Alert for a four-month-old baby, allegedly taken by a 33-year-old man who may be armed.
Danny Gordon is a 33-year-old black male in a 2015 black Dodge Challenger, license plate No. BQS057. According to the Carter County Sheriff's Office, his car has tinted windows.
The child, who may be Gordon's son, is Leighton Williams. He was last seen wearing a red-and-blue Superman costume. Leighton has a birth mark in the middle of his back and one on the right leg, close to his buttocks.