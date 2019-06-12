Your 2 Cents: Deal With Mexico Should Stop Flow Of Asylum Seekers
There seems to be no middle ground when it comes to supporters and detractors of President Trump, and no middle ground on My 2 Cents giving him credit for forcing Mexico's hand on the illegal immigration crisis by using a tariff threat as leverage.
Here's what you had to say:
Margaret first, "I don't see why a tariff threat has to be used instead of positive negotiations. Tariff threats are bullying."
But Dennis writes, "He doesn't bend over to appease other countries as we have been seeing from previous presidents."
From Rhett in Clinton, "Not only will this help our country, but also the migrants who are making the treacherous journey."
Theresa says, "Political stunt nothing more."
R Colton says, "The Mexicans need to do their part to control the crazy number of illegals going through their country, if they want to do trade with the USA. This was a brilliant move by Trump."
Mary Beth disagrees, "That's typical 45, make up a crisis, pretend to be a tough guy about it, and then take credit for when it 'goes away'."
Finally, Michael, I'm pretty sure disagreed with me on this one, "Kelly Ogle is either more gullible or stupid than any local TV anchor should be. Mexico had agreed to all the things he rattled off months ago. Not in response to tariff threats."
But they didn't do them until now.
I’m Kelly Ogle and that’s Your 2 Cents.